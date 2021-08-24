Two-Car Accident In Bryan Sends Two People To Hospital

Bryan – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on August 24, 2021, at approximately 12:04 P.M. The crash occurred on County Road 16 at the intersection of County Road D in the City of Bryan, Williams County.

Jennifer L. Glover, age 37, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on County Road 16 when she failed to yield for the stop sign at County Road D.

Driving westbound on County Road D was Mark A. Magana, age 20, of Bryan, Ohio. Mr. Magana was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion when he struck Ms. Glover as Ms. Glover entered the intersection.

Ms. Glover was flown by Samaritan Medical Transport to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio with critical injuries. Mr. Magana was transported by Bryan EMS to the Bryan Hospital in Bryan, Ohio with minor injuries.

Ms. Glover was reportedly wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash, and distracted driving is suspected to be a factor. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

The Patrol was assisted by the Bryan Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Fire and EMS, John’s Towing, and Samaritan Medical Transport. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts, to not drive distracted, and to ensure intersections are clear before proceeding through them.