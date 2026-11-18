By: Mario Gomez

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Fayette Local School Board of Education met at the Fayette Area School on Monday, Nov. 16, for their regular monthly meeting.

After the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, the board was called to order by Fayette School treasurer Kelly Bentley.

Board President Merissa Kessler and board members Mat Johnson, Katie Link and Tiffany Johnston were present. Board member Jason Kessler was absent from the meeting.

Also in attendance were Fayette Superintendent Angela Belcher, elementary principal Jane Myers and junior/high school principal Gary Dulle.

The first order of business was for the board to approve the minutes from the Oct. 19 regular board meeting. The motion was made, seconded and approved unanimously.

Belcher reported that an application was submitted for the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation safety grant. The grant had been received before and carries a maximum of $2,000, but Belcher is looking to add more equipment, most notably cameras and upgrading the existing cameras that are not working as well.

There are a couple of places where there is a need for a camera but there is none there at the moment.

Bentley reported the school will be receiving E-rate funding of $36,951.89 for internet services and to replace some AP units on a five-year plan. The renewal levy was presented for approval. Principals Myers and Dulle had nothing to report.

The board unanimously approved the financial report from October 2026 and approved the following donations:

-$1,935 from Hay Field for FFA activities

-$5,000 from Fulton County Health Center for a new High School scoreboard

-$670 from FFA Alumni for convention expenses

-$864.25 from Travis Arkwright for varsity girls basketball warmup pants

The board approved the monthly substitute list for teachers and paras from the Northwest Ohio Education Service Center for fiscal year 2027.

Also approved was the retirement of Jane Myers as elementary principal effective Feb. 28, 2027.

One-year supplemental contracts were approved for Paula Bird as youth director and Drew Schang as boys seventh grade basketball coach for fiscal year 2027, pending background and reference checks.

Becky Musser, TJ Smith, Lisa Richardson and Wes Schaffner were approved as volunteer coaches for Mini Eagles Basketball for fiscal year 2027, pending background and reference checks.

A motion was made to approve the following volunteer archery coaches for fiscal year 2027, pending background and reference checks: Ruby Leininger, Jered Lemley, Brad Bieber, Ben Johnston, Jason Phillips, Aaron Simon, Eric Storrs and Ina Storrs. The motion carried 3-0 with one member abstaining.

Another motion was made to approve Mat Johnson as a volunteer Mini Eagles Basketball coach for fiscal year 2027, pending proper background and reference checks. The motion carried 3-0 with Johnson abstaining.

The board approved the following:

-The Neola policies – special update August 2026, Vol. 45, No. 1

-A resolution declaring it necessary to levy a renewal tax in excess of the 10-mill limitation

-A resolution declaring to initiate the process of employment of a retire-rehire employee. A public hearing will be held Jan. 11, 2027, at 6:30 p.m., immediately following the 2027 organizational meeting.

There were no updates by the board members, so a motion was made to adjourn the meeting and it was passed unanimously.