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(Delta Resident) Michael Thomas Ragless, age 54, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, November 16, 2026. He was born in Adrian, Michigan, on January 25, 1972, to the late Thomas Henry Ragless and Carol (Phillips) Ragless, who survives. Mike was a 1990 graduate of Swanton High School and later attended Owens Community College. Following college, he spent more than 25 years traveling the country as an over-the-road truck driver before eventually transitioning to Amazon, where he worked in the fulfillment center for the last several years.

Mike had a fun-loving side and enjoyed keeping busy with the things that brought him happiness. During his high school years, he was an accomplished musician in the Swanton High School band, playing several instruments, including the trumpet and saxophone, though his favorite was always the tuba. He also enjoyed being involved in high school drama, taking part in musicals and plays. His love of music and the performing arts made those school years especially memorable.

He had a longtime fondness for Cadillacs and enjoyed owning several throughout his life. Mike also looked forward to visiting the Threshers Convention at the Fulton County Fair, with the noon whistle being a particular favorite. He had a soft spot for animals and treasured the companionship of his feline family over the years. A loyal University of Michigan Wolverines fan, Mike enjoyed cheering on his favorite team. He was also a member of Brailey Union Church in Swanton.

Above all, Mike will be remembered by those who knew and loved him for the memories they shared, his unique interests and the special place he held in the lives of his family and friends. Though his time here was far too short, he leaves behind many memories that will be cherished.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Carol A. Rathbun of Pittsford, Michigan; sister, Kathleen (Marcus) Pedersen of Broxton, Georgia; niece, Jordan Pedersen; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas H. Ragless, on March 26, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a memorial service celebrating Mike’s life at 5:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta, where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 4:00 to 5:00 PM. Pastor Rick Trumbo will officiate. Interment will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brailey Union Church, 5571 Co. Rd. 3, Swanton, Ohio 43558, in Michael’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.