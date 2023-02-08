Fayette @ Edgerton Girls Varsity Basketball

Edgerton 43 Fayette 24

EDGERTON – The homestanding Bulldogs (5-16) dominated the first three quarters in building a 38-13 lead to take down the Eagles 43-24.

Noelle Ritter led a balanced scoring attack for Edgerton with nine points and Taylor Smith had eight.

Nevaeh Powers and Kelsie Storrs topped Fayette (2-19) with seven apiece.

FAYETTE (24) – Sinks 0; D. Storrs 6; Mitchell 0; Kovar 0; Powers 7; Fetterman 0; Brown 0; K. Storrs 7; Ramay 0; Sliwinski 0; Schang 4; Totals: 3-4-6 – 24

EDGERTON (43) – Ritter 9; Gerschutz 0; Smith 8; Swank 6; Cape 6; Stuut 0; Farnham 6; Warner 0; Everetts 6; Blalock 2; Totals: 11-5-6 – 43

FAYETTE 3 8 2 11 – 24

EDGERTON 10 17 11 5 – 43

