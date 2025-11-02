Fayette Fire Department Adds Another Birth To Remarkable Year

DAY … Fayette Paramedic Megan Day is presented with a stork pin by Chief Thomas Franks for her efforts in assisting with a successful home birth.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

REINKING … Fayette Fire Chief Thomas Franks awards Advanced EMT Jada Reinking with a stork pin in recognition of her involvement in a recent baby delivery.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fa...