Crowds Gather To Enjoy Stryker Fall Fest

FACE PAINTING … Among the activities at the Stryker Fall Fest was face painting in which this youngster is getting her face painted by The Painted Gypsies.

PHOTOS BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

TRAIN RIDE … This young boy shows his own excitement getting ready to take a miniature train ride at the Stryker Fall Fest on Saturday, November 1 at Springfield Park.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

