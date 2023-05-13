Fayette Garden Club Holds First Fundraiser

FUNDRAISER ... At the top of the picture, Lindsey Thompson, right, gives a pointer to the painters. To the left of Thompson is Brittany Theis, head of the Fayette Garden and Beautification Club. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Fayette Gardens and Beautification Club held its first of two fundraisers on Saturday, May 6, at the Normal Memorial Library in Fayette.

This first fundraiser involved "Painting Sunflowers." The second fundraiser is slated for a second painting class, on May 20.