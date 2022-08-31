Fayette @ North Central Volleyball

North Central 3 Fayette 0

PIONEER – North Central captured their first win of the season led by Isabelle Burnett with 8 kills, 21 assists and Macie Gendron added 12 kills, 12 assists, and six digs.

Rebecca Stevenson topped Fayette with 14 digs and Kelsie Storrs went 46/50 setting with five assists.

North Central def. Fayette, 25-21, 25-8, 25-13

Fayette (0-5) – Hannah Towns-Hall: 19/24 hitting, 2 blocks, 9 digs, 12/14 receiving; Demi Storrs: 12/14 hitting, 3 kills; Rebecca Stevenson: 14 digs, 10/13 receiving; Kelsie Storrs: 46/50 setting, 5 assists

North Central (1-3) – Macie Gendron: 12 kills, 12 assists, 6 digs; Isabelle Burnett: 8 kills, 21 assists, 2 aces; Lily Martin: 7 kills, Maddie Zimmerman: 8 digs, 2 aces

Junior Varsity: North Central 25-10, 25-8

