Wauseon @ Bryan Volleyball

Wauseon 3 Bryan 1

BRYAN – The Indians piled up 25 aces as they opened the NWOAL portion of their schedule with a win at Bryan. Hayley Meyer led Wauseon with eight aces on 25/27 serving to go along with a 23/27 hitting night and 12 kills.

Wauseon d. Bryan 25-11, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15

Wauseon (2-4, 1-0 NWOAL) – Hayley Meyer: 23/27 hitting, 12 kills, 25/27 serving, 8 aces, 2 blocks; Johanna Tester: 19/23 hitting, 8 kills; Addy Case: 19/23 serving, 6 aces, 70/70 setting, 28 assists; Jazmine Barajas: 20/22 receiving, 20 digs

Bryan (0-5, 0-1 NWOAL) – Paige Kunsman: 7 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Ella Vansteenkiste: 4 aces, 6 kills, 11 digs; Crystal Fillman: 9 assists, 7 digs; Blayze Langenderfer: 4 kills, 4 digs

Junior Varsity: Wauseon 25-8, 25-17

Freshman: Wauseon 18-25, 25-14, 25-8

View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.