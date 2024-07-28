Fayette Police Department Welcomes New K9 Program

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NEW K9 … Kya was introduced to the village during the council meeting held on July 10th. Together, Kya and her handler Officer Jordan Wehrly stand for a picture.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fayette Police Department introduced their new Police K9 to village council members during their meeting held on July 10th. Kya is a Belgian Malinois who was donated by Tom and Kathy Schmidt of B.A.R.K.

B.A.R.K stands for the Buckeye Area Regional K9 and is located out of Medina, Ohio. Known for b...