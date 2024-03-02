FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Street Light Repairs Back On Track

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERCOUNCIL … Members of the Fayette Village Council discuss items listed on the evening’s agenda.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fayette Village Council held their meeting on Wednesday, February 28th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with a prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council first moved to approve the current agenda and minutes from the following meetings. The council meeting held on February 14th, the finan...