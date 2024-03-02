FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Street Light Repairs Back On Track

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERCOUNCIL … Members of the Fayette Village Council discuss items listed on the evening’s agenda.
By: Jacob Kessler
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
jacob@thevillagereporter.com
The Fayette Village Council held their meeting on Wednesday, February 28th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with a prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Council first moved to approve the current agenda and minutes from the following meetings. The council meeting held on February 14th, the finan...
SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, though the name has changed over the years, readers have supported our newspaper by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could.
Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!