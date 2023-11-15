FCCC Announces 2023-2024 Business Professionals Of America Chapter Officers

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBPA … Officers of the over 75-member Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) President – Kyle Hageman (Archbold) Computer Programming & Game Design; Vice-President – Michael Ramos (Defiance) Business & Financial Services; Secretary – Kaitlin Wood (Archbold) Medical Office Technologies; Treasurer – Ryan Street (Bryan) Business & Financial Services. (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Public Relations – Ella Wyse (Stryker) Medical Office Technologies; Public Relations – Sophia Cohrs (Napoleon) Medical Office Technologies; and Officer-At-Large – Trent Aparicio (Liberty Center) Computer Programming & Game Design. BPA Officers sponsor various activities and attend leadership workshops throughout the year. The BPA Chapter also assists in the Northwest Ohio Special Olympics. Four County Career Center BPA Advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Medical Office Technologies; Tina Short, Business & Financial Services; Tim Ricketts, I.T. Academy – Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; and Matt Geiger, I.T. Academy – Computer Programming & Game Design.