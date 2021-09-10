FCCC Cosmetology Salon To Open On October 1st

The Four County Career Center Cosmetology Salon will open to the public on October 1, 2021.

The Salon opens this year at 9:00 a.m. and the last appointment is at 1:00 p.m. every Thursday and Friday that the Career Center is open. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted during these hours.

No appointments or customers will be accepted after 1:00 p.m. and no chemical service appointments after 12:00 noon. Customers and students MUST wear a mask to receive a service.

Being a full service salon, we offer the following services–perms, Gel nails, manicures, pedicures, facials, hair color services, haircuts and hair styling.

All services are performed by Four County Career Center Senior Cosmetology students under the supervision of licensed cosmetologists, senior instructor Kim Dunbar, and junior instructors Krista Whetro and Jill Westhoven, using the newest procedures and equipment.

Clinic patrons are charged a minimal cost to cover materials and supplies and must wear a mask to receive a service.

To make an appointment or for information call the Four County Career Center Cosmetology Salon at 419-267-3331, Ext. 2234.

Reserved parking is available near the entrance to the salon, which is located on the east side of Four County Career Center.