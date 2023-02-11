FCCC Floral Design Class Creates Corsages & Boutonnieres For “Night To Shine” Event

FCCC FLORAL DESIGN … Students have been working on “Night To Shine” corsages and boutonnieres since the beginning of January.
By: Amy Wendt
Four County Career Center Floral Design class brushed up on their skills for a good cause by designing and creating 300 corsages and 200 boutonnieres for the February 10 “Night to Shine” (NTS) event held at the Countyline Church of God in Auburn, IN.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.