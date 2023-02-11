FCCC Floral Design Class Creates Corsages & Boutonnieres For “Night To Shine” Event

FCCC FLORAL DESIGN … Students have been working on “Night To Shine” corsages and boutonnieres since the beginning of January.

By: Amy Wendt

Four County Career Center Floral Design class brushed up on their skills for a good cause by designing and creating 300 corsages and 200 boutonnieres for the February 10 “Night to Shine” (NTS) event held at the Countyline Church of God in Auburn, IN.