FCCC Students Qualify For FCCLA State Competition

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSTATE QUALIFIERS … Twelve Four County Career Center Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter members placed in the FCCLA Regional Competition and have qualified for state FCCLA skill competition. Contest competitors are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Anastasia Haas (Bryan) Interior Design Scenario; Emma Nichols (Bryan) Repurpose/Redesign; Savanna Lauharn (Evergreen) Event Management; Carli Keeran (Napoleon) Event Management; Brylee Bressler (Napoleon) Event Management; (LEFT TO RIGHT) Danae Booth (Bryan) Repurpose/Redesign; Allie Nelson (Hicksville) Language and Literacy Development; Kaylyn Bergstedt (Napoleon)_ Interpersonal Communications; Kyle Rivas (Hilltop) Interior Design Scenario; Tristan Torres (Defiance) Interior Design Scenario; Eden Mahlman (Hilltop) Interpersonal Communications; and Ryleigh Eicher (Hicksville) Interpersonal Communications. FCCLA members from all parts of Ohio will be competing April 25 & 26 in Columbus for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. Four County Career Center FCCLA Advisors are Kelli Alspaugh, Joyce Golz, Lisa Hall, Peter Herold, and Susan Myers.