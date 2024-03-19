February Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

(PRESS RELEASE) – Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for February 2024, with February 2023 in parentheses, with the following: New cases filed in the legal department 182 (231); domestic 11 (17), civil 36 (28), criminal 26 (12), miscellaneous 0 (0), judgment liens 109 (174), and appeals 0 (0) with a total of fees collected being $22,646.38 ($26,446.28).

The title department issued a total of 1,284 (1,343) titles; new cars 65(79), used cars 692 (736), new trucks 45 (49), used trucks 310 (318), vans 5 (26), motorcycles 34 (28), manufactured homes 20 (8), trailers 23 (14), travel trailers 17 (15), motor homes 19 (17), buses 0 (1), off-road vehicles 31 (30), watercraft 10 (12), outboard motors 4 (3), other 9 (7), watercraft registrations 11 (0), and driver examination tests76 (0) with a total of fees collected being $724,919.25 ($657,054.60).