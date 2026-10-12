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Fire Safety 2026: Plan Your Escape At Home & Prevent Fire On The Farm

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October is Fire Prevention Month. The Village Reporter’s Fire Safety 2026 page explains how to plan and practice a home fire escape plan and how to prevent fires on farms and rural properties. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, residents could have less than two minutes to escape a home fire after the alarms sound. Buy a physical copy of this edition at a local store or get the e-edition.

Fire Safety 2026 page, The Village Reporter, October 14, 2026 edition

 

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