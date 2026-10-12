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Bryan High School Celebrates Homecoming 2026

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Bryan High School celebrated its 2026 Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 9, with the Golden Bears taking on the Wauseon Indians on the football field, and Piper Hanna was crowned Homecoming Queen. See the full page below.

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