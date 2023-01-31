Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament

By: Jacob Kessler

Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children.

According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m.

Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First Degree. According to Fulton County Western District Court Records, the arraignment is set for February 21st, 2023.

These charges are in reference to the previously reported incident that took place during a middle school wrestling tournament in Archbold on Saturday, January 7th.

Multiple witnesses described Brown grabbing one of his wrestlers by the back of the neck and “slamming him into the gym wall” before then also “slamming him into a set of metal double doors leading into the hallway” before other parents and coaches intervened.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com