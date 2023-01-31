Wauseon Marching Band Will Be Marching In Style In 2023

CONTEMPORARY LOOK … A sneak peek of the new uniforms that have been customized for Wauseon. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Amy Wendt

Thanks to a generous donation from the Wauseon Music Boosters in the amount of $38,135 the Wauseon Marching Band will soon have a brand-new look.

Luke Ankney of the Wauseon Music Boosters was present at the January 9, 2023 school board meeting to share that the Wauseon Marching Band will be receiving new uniforms.