Four County Ambassadors From Archbold, Wauseon, Fairview & Evergreen Speak To Rotary

STUDENT AMBASSADORS … Four County Career Center student ambassadors presented the program at the Nov. 11 Archbold Rotary meeting. They explained that their role is to plan events that build cohesion among the students at Four County who come from 22 different school districts in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties as well as promote the school and its 32 career education programs to students who may be considering career education. Pictured from left: Donivin Raker from Evergreen, Jeff Slattery, Rotarian and school superintendent, Karma Wade from Archbold, Macy Poper from Fairview, Addison Pennington from Wauseon and Tracy Dopp, public relations coordinator at Four County Career Center.

Every spring at Four County Career Center, the junior class instructors choose 32 student ambassadors to represent each of the 32 career education programs offered at the school during their senior year. Four of those ambassadors recently explained their role in promoting the school to Archbold Rotarians.

Macy Poper, whose home school is Fairview, said that she was responsible for Junior Day activities when new students from the 22 school districts who are part of Four County Career Center first arrive at school. She explained that her job, along with the other student ambassadors, is to help orient the students to Four County and make them feel welcome.

Addison Pennington from Wauseon coordinates student events every month at the school to help create a sense of community through coffees, prize wheels during lunch and student involvement with the community.

Karma Wade from Archbold talked about the Blessing Tree that she works on where ambassadors communicate anonymous student needs during the holiday season to Four County staff who then help meet those needs.

And, Donivin Raker from Evergreen spoke about the work that student ambassadors do during Career Tech Education month.

Tracy Dopp, the school’s public relations coordinator, said she has been with Four County Career Center for 27 years, starting as a student there herself. She told Rotarians how important the student ambassadors are in promoting the school – both to students who are considering career education and community members who visit the school.

She also noted that a high percentage of Four County Career Center students find jobs in the area after graduation and remain in the area.

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