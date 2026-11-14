Delta Administrator Suggests Comprehensive Zoning Review As Nova Plan Advances

ZONING REVIEW … Delta Village Administrator Samuel Chappell directs members of the Delta Planning Commission to a map of the village’s current zoning while recommending a future comprehensive review of all existing zoning. PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The site plan for a warehouse expansion at the Nova Tube and Steel property is headed to the Delta Village Council for approval after the Delta Planning Commission voted during its Nov. 13 meeting to recommend its passage.

The project site is to be located within the existing Nova property abutting County Road H. The site plan was prepared by engineering firm Fishbeck and reviewed for the village by DGL Consulting Engineers. If approved by council, the expansion will be constructed next year.

According to Village Administrator Samuel Chappell, the project is unrelated to a separate request from Nova to rezone a pair of parcels owned by the business from manufacturing M1 to M2. A public hearing on the rezoning was held by the council at its Nov. 2 meeting.

Chappell said he has connected the owners of a home abutting the area to be rezoned with Nova to speak about the possibility of the business buying the property. He said if the homeowners decide to stay, village officials can help facilitate the development of rules when the rezoned property is developed, setting requirements with regard to fencing, setbacks, and the like in order to best serve the residents.

He added that another home abutting the Nova property on County Road H is already owned by the business and is set to be demolished.

Chappell said the village is in discussions with DGL about road access management in that area with regard to traffic issues in the area due to industrial use.

In addition to the Nova business, Chappell brought with him a copy of the current village zoning map and a blank copy, recommending commission members take a look at them in consideration of a potential future effort to have a comprehensive review of the village’s zoning as a whole and recommend any changes.