Four County Announces FFA Chapter Officers For 2023-2024

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERCHAPTER OFFICERS … Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members include over 115 Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics, Diesel Mechanics, Environmental Horticulture, Floral Design, Powersports, and Veterinarian Assistant students. These students work on chapter projects, compete in district, state, and national FFA leadership and skill competitions, and sponsor student assemblies throughout the school year. Officers of the 2023-2024 Four County Career Center FFA Chapter include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) President – Olivia Joyner (Hicksville) Veterinarian Assistant; Vice President – Keara Lantz (Defiance) Veterinarian Assistant; Secretary – Emilee Treace (Fairview) Veterinarian Assistant; Treasurer – Kansas Barcia (Montpelier) Floral Design; (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Reporter – Mikhaela Long (Napoleon) Veterinarian Assistant; Student Advisor – Ben Boger (Pettisville) Powersports; and Sentinel – Clayton Dulle (Edon) Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics. Career Center Advisors include Jason Elston, Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics; Florence Luzny, Floral Design; Eric Hite, Environmental Horticulture; Denton Blue, Diesel Mechanics; Larry Soles, Powersports; and Stephanie Pippin, Veterinarian Assistant.