Four County Career Center Honors Six Wall Of Fame Inductees

L TO R … Eric Eisel, Dave Conrad (Distinguished Service Award Honoree), JoHanna Young, Jamie Snyder, Ryan Baker, and Jeff Conklin. Missing from photo: Jena Stites. PHOTO PROVIDED

Press Release – Four County Career Center recognized six Wall of Fame inductees and Distinguished Service Award recipient Dave Conrad during its annual Advisory Dinner on October 19. The awards celebrate graduates’ professional accomplishments and contributions to their communities, along with outstanding service to the school.

Pictured from left to right are Eric Eisel, Dave Conrad, JoHanna Young, Jamie Snyder, Ryan Baker, and Jeff Conklin. Not pictured is Wall of Fame honoree Jena Stites.

Eric Eisel, a 1992 Delta High School and Four County Auto Body graduate, built a career in collision repair and management before returning to Four County as an Automotive Collision Repair instructor.

Dave Conrad received the Distinguished Service Award for 44 years of service, including 30 years as a full-time educator and 14 years as a substitute teacher. His contributions also included adult GED instruction and summer school.

JoHanna Young, a 2012 Liberty Center High School and Four County Teaching Professions graduate, has taught mathematics at Delta High School since 2016. She also serves through district leadership, student activities, and community programs.

Jamie R. Snyder, a 1995 Liberty Center High School and Four County Administrative Secretarial graduate, is a Registered Veterinary Technician and co-owner of The Tiger Den Dairy Bar, where she supports her community.

Ryan A. Baker, a 2007 Liberty Center High School and Four County Electrical graduate, is a project manager and estimator at Kolb Electric. He manages multimillion-dollar projects and holds journeyman licenses in five states.

Jeff Conklin, a 1984 Liberty Center High School graduate who studied Carpentry and Masonry at Four County, advanced from laborer to foreman and bridge superintendent during his construction career. He is now retired.

Missing from photo: Jena Stites, a 1984 Tinora High School and Four County Data Processing graduate, serves as Administrative Assistant to the Director of Career and Technical Education. Her career reflects more than 40 years of service to Four County.

All are Wall of Fame Honorees with the exception of Dave Conrad, who is the Distinguished Service Award Honoree.