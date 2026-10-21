Sanctuary Homeless Shelter Updates Bryan Rotary Club On Improvements

LEFT … Ayumi Kenety, Pheba Banerjee-Sam, Sibin Sam, Rotarians Andy Ranoni, Bill Martin. PHOTO PROVIDED

Press Release – The Sanctuary Homeless Shelter was the topic of a recent Bryan Rotary Club meeting. Director of Pastoral Care, Pheba Banerjee-Sam gave an update of the latest activities and improvements. The Sanctuary, established in 1993, is Christ-centered, family-based ministry and has been a place of warmth and hope for those in need in our community and county. People experiencing situational homelessness can find a temporary home at the shelter. In 2025, the Sanctuary helped 86 families. Unfortunately, many families and individuals were turned away because of lack of available space. Guests must follow four rules: they need to get a job, no alcohol or drugs are permitted, they need to keep their apartments clean, and they need to attend church. Classes are also available to help them with personal needs working toward stability and independence. The shelter saves 80% of their earnings. When guests leave the shelter, they have money to get back on their feet and a sense of direction. During 2025 and 2026, the Sanctuary has undergone a transformation of the facility including new flooring, beds, painting, outside stairs, drywall ceilings, and acquiring two more apartments, bringing the total to 6 apartments. 75% of the guests are Williams County residents. Banerjee-Sam’s husband, Sibin Sam, is Director of the Sanctuary and Ayumi Kenety is a volunteer.