Four County Career Center Host Parents / Grandparents Day

PARENTS / GRANDPARENTS DAY … As part of Career and Technical Education Month, Four County Career Center hosted a “Bring Your Parents (and Grandparents) To Lab Day” inviting parents and grandparents to visit students career and technical labs and view their student’s current projects. “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow” was the theme for the month.

Shown in the Interior Design lab with Career Center student Savannah Schaller (SECOND LEFT) from Delta are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Shirley Schaller, Don Brandi, and Lois Brandi.

PARENTS / GRANDPARENTS DAY … Shown in the IT Academy – Computer Programming & Game Design lab with Career Center student David Reyes (LEFT) from Montpelier is Brandy Reyes (RIGHT).

PARENTS / GRANDPARENTS DAY … Shown in the Welding Fabrication lab with Career Center student Ben Gype (RIGHT) from Wauseon is Gary Langenderfer (LEFT).