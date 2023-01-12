Four County Hosts Career Night Open House

Four County Career Center hosted a Career Night Open House with the Career Center’s career and technical labs and classrooms open to the public and especially to sophomores and their parents.

Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with the career and technical programs and college credit options.

Shown talking about the Health Careers program at the Career Center are (LEFT TO RIGHT) instructors Robin Hill and Donna Badenhop with Emma Canfield, Allyson Canfield, Carey Canfield, and Pete Canfield from Delta.

The Career Center offers 30 career and technical programs to high school juniors and seniors from 22 high schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.

To take a 360 Virtual Tour of the campus or to apply for the 2023-2024 school year, sophomores are encouraged to login to the Career Center website at www.fourcounty.net or call the Student Services Office at 419-267-3331. FIRE & RESCUE … Shown talking about the Fire and Rescue program at the Career Center are (LEFT TO RIGHT) instructor Tonya Fisher with Kaylee Rodriguez and Crystal Rodriguez from Archbold.

ELECTRICAL PROGRAM … Shown talking about the Electrical program at the Career Center are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Casey Church; Rodney Laukhuf; and Landon Church from North Central with instructor Scott Williams.