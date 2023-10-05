Frank LaRose Issues Statement Regarding President Biden’s Decision To Resume Building Border Wall

(Columbus) – Frank LaRose, the Republican front-runner in the U.S. Senate race, issued the following statement today on the Biden administration’s coopting of President Donald Trump’s border wall…but it is too late:

“President Joe Biden didn’t bother to visit the border until January of 2023. Meanwhile, illegal immigrants have flooded into the country, fentanyl has poured into our communities, and the drug cartels have made millions because the Biden administration has signaled that our southern border doesn’t matter.”

“President Biden’s announcement that he is going to resume building President Donald Trump’s border wall is too little too late.”

“President Biden has failed this country and God knows how many people have died due to the dereliction of his sworn duty to this country.”

“As the only candidate, on both sides of the aisle, who has served on the border, I know firsthand how to fix this problem and it’s one of the key reasons why I am running for the U.S. Senate.”