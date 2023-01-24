Free Throw Contest Held By Wauseon Knights Of Columbus

FIRST PLACE … Names presented from left to right. Back row: Nolan Zeigler, Lincoln Tester, Hayden Donato, Zechariah Rodriguez, Tyson Bower. Front Row: Lauren Hanak, Sienna May. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The St. Casper’s Knights of Columbus Council 8829 in Wauseon held its free throw contest on Sunday, January 22nd.

Since 1972 councils throughout the state have been holding basketball free throw contests for boys and girls aged 9 to 14.

Those who win first place at the local councils will advance to the district’s competition. The local district for our area includes councils located in Wauseon, Defiance, Archbold, Napoleon, and Swanton.

Districts this year will be held at the St. Casper’s Parish Life Center on February 5th. Those who placed second will act as alternates for this competition.

The winners of the district’s competition will then compete in Ottoville, Ohio on February 19th.

For the local Wauseon competition, kids were paired up into different age groups and given an amount of shots they could make.

Their amount of completed shots were then compared against the others in their age group to figure out who won.

With fifteen total participants, the winners are as follows. First place winners were Nolan Zeigler, Lincoln Tester, Hayden Donato, Zechariah Rodriguez, Tyson Bower, Lauren Hanak, and Sienna May.

Second place winners were Jackson Gorsuch, Oliver Shea, and Braden Simon.

SECOND PLACE … Names presented from left to right. Jackson Gorsuch, Oliver Shea, Braden Simon.