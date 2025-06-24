Fulton County Board Of Health Approves Contracts For Services, Eyes Future Levy

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Board of Health recently authorized a series of contracts to support public health initiatives and services for the 2026 fiscal year.

Among the approvals were six agreements for epidemiology services, which will aid in securing grants and tracking disease outbreaks.

These contracts enable Fulton County’s epidemiologist to provide expertise to neighboring health departments, including Defiance ($13,234.39), Henry ($16,080.28), Paulding ($11,291.01), Putnam ($13,501.68), Van Wert ($14,740.67), and Williams ($13,894.76) counties.

The board also gave the green light to a $6,500 contract with the Williams County Health Department for the 4Your Mental Health Campaign, aimed at promoting mental wellness in the community.

An additional $10,000 contract with Williams County was approved to support prevention and MyPlate nutrition programming.

Early intervention services will continue thanks to an agreement with the Defiance County Board of Commissioners and the Defiance County Family and Children First Council, part of a multi-county effort.

The board also accepted a $20,584.37 sub-grant from the Ohio Department of Children and Youth to bolster the Fulton County Family and Children First Council’s three-year plan for supporting local families.

Other notable contracts included $25,000 for substance use prevention with the Four County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board, funding for tobacco enforcement from the Ohio Department of Health, $904.20 to Henry County Health Department for WIC clinic space, $13,404.20 to the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities for service coordination, and $6,150 from the Ohio Department of Commerce for inspections in fiscal years 2026-27.

The board also approved three contracts for property work in Swanton and Delta: Eisel Construction ($12,595), Harrison’s Excavating ($19,500), and Mastin Site Services ($24,839).

During the meeting, Health Commissioner Kim Cupp informed the board that one of the public health levies will expire at the end of next year, prompting upcoming discussions on whether to seek renewal or replacement on the ballot.

In other business, the board:

•Approved a $550 contract with Four of a Kind Entertainment for DJ services.

•Discussed revisions to the department’s operation and maintenance policy.

•Granted a variance request due to space limitations.

•Set new immunization and RHW fees.

•Updated the policy on compensatory time to clarify that staff may not exceed a one-week limit, as overtime is not paid but can be used as time off.

•Authorized a carpet purchase exceeding $15,000.

•Approved the disposal or sale of surplus portable printers and tablets.

•Entered executive session to discuss employee compensation, later agreeing to support staff wages through the next meeting if grant funding is delayed, as many grants are set to expire at the end of June.