Fulton County Christmas For Kids Now Accepting Applications

(PRESS RELEASE) – This year to celebrate the Holiday Season all Fulton County Police and Fire/EMS Departments will be bringing back the seasonal program, Christmas for Kids in Fulton County for this year.

This is a Holiday program which allows first responders a chance to build a positive relationship with children in our communities and spend one—on-one time with those whose families that are having financial issues.

Christmas for Kids in Fulton County reinforces the idea of sharing and giving which promotes the idea that role models of all ages are important to the development of our youth.

Christmas for Kids in Fulton County hopes to break down the barriers between the community and the first responders with the intent of developing a better and more trusting relationship.

In order to facilitate this program we are asking for donations to help spread cheer and help these precious children look forward to the upcoming holiday season.

How It Works:

Each child sponsored receives $75-$100 toward shopping

-The children who are selected will meet on December 16th at the Wauseon Police and Fire Departments around 9:00am. At approximately 9:45am a convoy of patrol cars/fire trucks/ambulances will transport lights and sirens to Walmart where the children will begin their shopping.

-Each child will receive a Walmart gift card courtesy of YOU, the sponsors and private donations. With the help of their first responder escorts the children can pick gifts for themselves, family members, or both. After shopping, the kids can hang out and get to know the first responders in their communities.

How You Can Help:

We have two easy ways for you to make your donation: Cash or Check! If you wish to make a donation through check, make it payable to the Wauseon Area Foundation in the memo: Christmas For Kids-Fulton County. Cash or check donation should be mailed or dropped off at 230 Clinton St. Wauseon, OH 43567 Attn: Christmas for Kids – Fulton County.

You will receive an acknowledgment towards the end of the year for a charitable donation for tax purposes. If you make a cash donation, please leave your name and address for the donation acknowledgement.

Please “like” us on Facebook and spread the word. Search for our Facebook page at Wauseon Police Department.

Contact Officer Croninger at the Wauseon Police Department. . .WPD2689@wauseonpd.com or 419-335-3821.