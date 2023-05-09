Fulton County Clerk Of Courts Releases April Report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for April 2023, with April 2022 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 135 (134); domestic 10 (14), civil 14 (12), criminal 12 (8), miscellaneous 3 (3), Judgment Liens 95 (97), and Appeals 1 (0) with a total of fees collected being $19,117.03 ($22,646.71).

The title department issued a total of 1,423 (1,655) titles; new cars 72(82), used cars 685 (819), new trucks 53 (36), used trucks 339 (398), vans 14 (26), motorcycles 63 (67), manufactured homes 16 (16), trailers 27 (28), travel trailers 33 (49), motor homes 28 (21), buses 0 (5), off-road vehicles 57 (71), watercraft 18 (22), outboard motors 6 (4), other 12 (11), with a total of fees collected being $773,487.84 ($870,992.44).