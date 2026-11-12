Fulton County Clerk Of Courts Releases October 2026 Monthly Report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for October 2026, with October 2025 figures in parentheses.

New cases filed in the legal department totaled 82 (288): domestic 23 (15), civil 21 (24), criminal 14 (14), miscellaneous 1 (3), judgment liens 20 (230) and appeals 3 (2). Total fees collected were $46,195.91 ($46,221.51).

The title department issued a total of 1,433 (1,365) titles: new cars 49 (53), used cars 730 (701), new trucks 45 (42), used trucks 365 (333), vans 19 (27), motorcycles 29 (39), manufactured homes 19 (9), trailers 33 (22), travel trailers 37 (41), motor homes 30 (34), buses 2 (2), off-road vehicles 31 (33), watercraft 12 (11), outboard motors 6 (3) and other 26 (15). The department also handled watercraft registrations 12 (3) and driver examination tests 108 (119). Total fees collected were $716,848.68 ($604,167.11).

— Information Provided

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