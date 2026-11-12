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Bryan High School Fall Play Cast Members Visit Bryan Kiwanis Club

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Bryan High School fall play students at the Kiwanis Club of Bryan

FALL PLAY PREVIEW … Pictured L to R: Eden Owens, Easton Heater and James Deemer.

At the Kiwanis Club of Bryan’s weekly meeting held Nov. 11, the club welcomed three students who are members of the cast of the Bryan High School fall play, “An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe.” The students performed a scene from their play for the group.

The students were accompanied by the play’s director, Emily Knight, and the assistant director, Lora Knight.

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