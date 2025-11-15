FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Address Funding, Staffing, & Infrastructure Needs

PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

LYONS … Commissioners approved an indigent defense contract with the Village of Lyons during their Thursday meeting.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners met for their regular session on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The meeting opened at 9:00 a.m. with the pledge of allegiance, an opening prayer, and a roll call.

...