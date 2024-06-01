FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Informed Of Roundabouts Coming To County

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERINTERSECTION … During the county commissioner’s meeting held on May 28th, the future roundabout at the intersection of State Route 2 and County Road 24 in Archbold was discussed.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, May 28th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Commissioners first moved to approve minutes from the Ma...