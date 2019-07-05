Fulton County Deputies Make 42 Traffic Stops & Issue Nine Citations

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from June 7th thru June 29th.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 42 traffic stops and issued nine citations. The citations issued were for seven speed violations, one OVI Refusal, and one Driving Under Suspension. Deputies also issued 37 warning during this Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Bltzes are paid for from a grant the the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.