Fulton County Deputies Make Two Arrests After Responding To Burglary In Progress

(PRESS RELEASE) – Sheriff Roy Miller reports that this morning, February 26, 2024, at 5:38 A.M., the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a breaking and entering in progress. Deputies responded to the scene, saw a suspect vehicle, and attempted to stop it.

The driver did not stop, and the vehicle was pursued. The vehicle went into a field near Bancroft and State Route 295.

The suspect drove through the field and crashed into a ditch. The driver and passenger then fled on foot and were later captured.

The Sheriff’s Office later took a complaint of a stolen side by side at the original caller’s residence.

Swanton Police, Deita Police, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Patrol and Richfield Fire & EMS assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

Both suspects are incarcerated at CCNO with charges pending by the Fulton County Prosecutor.