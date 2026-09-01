The 2026 Fulton County Fair runs Friday, September 4 through Thursday, September 10 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Wauseon, with the complete schedule of events printed below. Gate admission is $5, children 15 and under get in free with an adult, and parking is free. Three days carry free admission: Saturday, September 5 for veterans and their spouses, Tuesday, September 8 for school-aged children with an adult, and Wednesday, September 9 for seniors 65 and older. The grandstand lineup opens with NTPA sanctioned tractor and truck pulls September 4 and closes with Ohio’s Greatest Demolition Derby September 10, with Crowder and Jeremy Camp September 6, Dylan Scott and Cooper Alan September 7, harness racing September 8, and Rodeo Night September 9 in between. Named Best Fair in Ohio in 2024 by the Greater Ohio Showmen’s Association, the “Top of Ohio” fair has been bringing the county together since 1858.
Fulton County Fair 2026 Preview: Full Schedule Of Events
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