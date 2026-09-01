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High School Sports Scoreboard For August 31, 2026

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

VOLLEYBALL

Pettisville 3, Fayette 0
Edon 3, Edgerton 0
Antwerp 3, Montpelier 1
Ayersville 3, Delta 0
Paulding 3, Bryan 0
Tinora 3, Swanton 0
Hicksville 3, Hilltop 1

BOYS GOLF

Pettisville 141, Hilltop 188
Ayersville 182, Evergreen 180
Holgate 186, Edon 206
Perrysburg 148, Swanton 149, Toledo Central Catholic 185

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon 204, Patrick Henry 223, Swanton 225
Archbold 175, Bowling Green 258
Montpelier 176, Ayersville 190, Evergreen 197

GIRLS SOCCER

Eastwood 2, Delta 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold 3, Maumee 2
Bryan 5, Oak Harbor 0

 

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