High School Sports Scoreboard For August 31, 2026

VOLLEYBALL
Pettisville 3, Fayette 0
Edon 3, Edgerton 0
Antwerp 3, Montpelier 1
Ayersville 3, Delta 0
Paulding 3, Bryan 0
Tinora 3, Swanton 0
Hicksville 3, Hilltop 1
BOYS GOLF
Pettisville 141, Hilltop 188
Ayersville 182, Evergreen 180
Holgate 186, Edon 206
Perrysburg 148, Swanton 149, Toledo Central Catholic 185
GIRLS GOLF
Wauseon 204, Patrick Henry 223, Swanton 225
Archbold 175, Bowling Green 258
Montpelier 176, Ayersville 190, Evergreen 197
GIRLS SOCCER
Eastwood 2, Delta 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold 3, Maumee 2
Bryan 5, Oak Harbor 0