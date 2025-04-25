Fulton County FFAs Excel In Career-Building Competitions

PRESS RELEASE – District FFAs have been busy learning and reviewing skills for the winter CDE (Career Development Event) contests.

The team results from the area are shared here. Most of these contests took place at the Fulton County Fairgrounds on March 4, 2025

The Farm and AgriBusiness Management CDE is to test the knowledge and skills of the economic principles in farm business management.

Students answer questions dealing with machinery management, farm business management, futures, commodities and taxes. Placing third in the district was Fairview with Edon placing fourth.

In the Meats CDE area results are: third was Archbold; fourth was Otsego and sixth was Tinora. Second place individual was Adi Kinsman, Archbold with sixth place going to Alanna Pedraza, Archbold.

The contest is to develop the ability to evaluate meat animal products, learn appropriate meat terminology and become more involved in the industry of meat animal marketing.

The Agricultural Mechanics CDE is a practical method of testing student skills to properly conduct mechanical skills. The students demonstrated wire welding, cutting, used power and hand tools, and used a micrometer and depth gauge.

They identified lubricants and coolants, personal safety equipment, diesel fuel system parts, hydraulic system parts and hand tools. First place went to Four County and third place was Archbold. First place individual went to Caleb Martin, Four County; and fifth place was Ben Boger, Four County.

The General Livestock CDE is designed to teach students about quality production animals. They evaluated 6 classes of sheep, swine, goats and beef cattle and a keep/cull selection class.

Area placings were: first – Otsego; second was Pettisville and fourth was Tinora. First place individual was Claire Lampe, Otsego; second place was Logan Schroeder, Ayersville; third place was Nate Sattler, Tinora and fourth place went to Carter Lampe, Otsego.

In the Middle School Division first place was Patrick Henry, second Fayette, third Tinora and fourth was Pettisville. High individual was Landon Elchinger, Patrick Henry, second place Shelby Phillips, Fayette, third place Clayton Giesige, Patrick Henry and fourth place Camy Link, Fayette.

The Agronomy CDE is designed to assess a student’s knowledge of field and forage crops. Students ID specimens of crops and weed plants and seeds. They also ID diseases and insects or their damage.

A written test covers the use of soil test analysis, soil surveys, agronomic practices and sprayer calibration problems. Placing first was Tinora; second was Delta; fourth was West Unity and seventh was Fairview.

First place individual was Mackenzy Bacon, Tinora; second place was Walter Hallett IV, Delta; third place was Bailey Wiseman, Tinora; fourth place was Aubrey Hall, Tinora. Top individual for the Middle School division was AJ Leininger, Wauseon.

In the Wildlife CDE students identified game birds, plants, sport fish and mammal specimens. They also took a written test. Area results are: second place was West Unity; third place was Tinora and fourth place was Delta. In the Middle School Division Tinora placed first, Fayette was second and Ayersville was third.

High Individual was Adilae Comden, Ayersville; second place was Joseph Ohlemacher, Fayette; third place was Easton Sines, Tinora and fourth place went to Avery Bergy, Fayette.

In the Nature Interpretation CDE students ID’d song birds, wild flowers, amphibians, reptiles. They took a written test including use of tools and equipment used by naturalists. Fairview placed third and Tinora placed fourth.

In the Middle School Division Tinora placed first. First place Middle School individual was Kendel Johns, second place was Mason Ferguson, third place was Charlott Kruse and fourth place was Kamdyn Wagner, all of Tinora.

In the Poultry CDE students evaluate broilers, grade eggs, place a class of hens, place a class of chicken patties and other meat cuts and take a written test. Placing third was Fayette; fifth place was West Unity; sixth place was Tinora; and seventh place was Pettisville.

In the Middle School Division placing first was Fayette, second was Pettisville and third was Liberty Center. High individual was Ali Genter, Pettisville; second place was Garrett Stambaugh, Fayette; Cale Readshaw, Liberty Center and fourth place Keagan Patterson, Fayette.

FFA CDEs are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed.

With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success.