Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments For Aggravated Drugs, Rape, & Domestic Attacks

PRESS RELEASE – On December 15, 2025, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-AUGUSTINE CHAPA, age 38, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about August 28, 2025, he allegedly possessed Methamphetamine, in the amount of five times the bulk amount, but less than fifty times the bulk amount. 25CR155.

-JAMES B. HESCOTT, age 35, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. On or about November 12, 2025, through November 24, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly use or operate a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner, or person authorized to give consent, and either remove it from this state or keep possession of it for more than forty-eight hours. 25CR149.

-DYLAN R. HALL, age 29, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about November 19, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly obtain, possess, or use Methamphetamine and Cocaine. 25CR154.

-CARLIE J. GOODWIN, age 22, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Strangulation and one count of Assault. On or about November 26, 2025, she allegedly did knowingly create a substantial risk of serious physical harm to Victim by means of strangulation or suffocation; and she allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim. 25CR151.

-JULIEN LEBRASIO RIVERA, age 33, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Attempted Felonious Assault, and one count of Assault. On or about November 26, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim 1, a family or household member; he allegedly did knowingly attempt to cause serious physical harm to Victim 2; and he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim 2. 25CR153.

-JONATHAN RIVERA, age 60, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Attempted Felonious Assault and one count of Assault. On or about November 26, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly attempt to cause serious physical harm to Victim; and he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim, a family or household member. 25CR152.

ASHLIA M. BLOYER, age 40, of Monclova, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft and one count of Misuse of Credit Cards. On or about December 1, 2025, she allegedly stole a credit card from another. On or about December 1, 2025, through December 2, 2025, she allegedly did, with purpose to defraud, obtain property or services by the use of a credit card, in one or more transactions, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the card was expired or had been revoked, or was obtained, was retained, or was being used in violation of the law, and the victim of the offense was an elderly person. 25CR156.

-RAFEAL E. VASQUEZ, II, age 27, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on two counts of Rape, two counts of Strangulation, one count of Felonious Assault, two counts of Assault, one count of Menacing by Stalking, and one count of Abduction. On or about August 31, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to Victim by means of strangulation or suffocation, and the Victim is a family or household member, or is a person with whom Rafeal Earl Vasquez, II is or was in a dating relationship; and he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim. On or about August 31, 2025, through October 8, 2025, he allegedly by engaging in a pattern of conduct, did knowingly cause Victim to believe that Rafeal Earl Vasquez, II would cause physical harm to Victim or a family or household member of Victim or cause mental distress to Victim or a family or household member of Victim, and the offender made a threat of physical harm to or against the victim. On or about September 28, 2025, through October 8, 2025, he allegedly did engage in sexual conduct with Victim when Rafeal Earl Vasquez, II purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force. On or about October 8, 2025, he allegedly did engage in sexual conduct with Victim when Rafeal Earl Vasquez, II purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force; he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Victim; and he allegedly did, without privilege to do so, knowingly, by force or threat, restrain the liberty of Victim, under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear. 25CR158.

-TERESA A. ARREDONDO, age 66, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft and one count of Insurance Fraud. On or about August 21, 2024, through July 30, 2025, she allegedly stole cash from another. On or about July 30, 2025, she allegedly did, with purpose to defraud or knowing that she was facilitating a fraud, present to, or cause to be presented to, an insurer any written or oral statement that was part of, or in support of, an application for insurance, a claim for payment pursuant to a policy, or a claim for any other benefit pursuant to a policy, knowing that the statement, or any part of the statement, was false or deceptive and the amount of the claim involved was seven thousand five hundred dollars or more but less than one hundred fifty thousand dollars. 25CR157.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.