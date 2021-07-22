Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Seven Indictments

On July 19, 2021, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

TREY A. PONTIOUS, age 28, of Delta, 0H, was indicted on one count of Possession of Fentanyl. On or about November 11, 2020, he allegedly possessed fentanyl. 21CR91.

DANIEL K. FITCH, age 39, of Grand Rapids, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about September 16, 2020, he allegedly possessed etizolam. 21CR89.

ERON L. ROGERS, age 23, of Romulus, MI, was indicted on one count of Tampering With Evidence, one count of Carrying Concealed Weapons, and one count of Obstructing Official Business. On or about June 29, 2021, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. He also allegedly obstructed a public official in the performance of his lawful duties. Finally, he allegedly possessed a concealed firearm. 21CR85.

ROBERT L. BAER, age 73, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, and one count of Aggravated Menacing. On or about July 1, 2021, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another with a deadly weapon. Also, not having been relieved from disability and having been previously convicted of a felony drug abuse offense, he allegedly possessed a firearm. 21CR86.

AUSTIN M. TOADVINE, age 26, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary, one count of Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. On or about the month of June 2021, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and allegedly stole change from an elderly person. He also allegedly operated a motor vehicle belonging to an elderly person without his consent. 21CR90.

KALEB J. LARK, age 30, of Holgate, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Violating a Protection Order. On or about July 6, 2021, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member who was pregnant at the time of the violation. He also allegedly violated the terms of his protection order. 21CR87.

TREY D. PATTERSON, age 26, of Maryville Station, TN, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about December 23, 2020, he allegedly possessed oxycodone. 21CR88.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.