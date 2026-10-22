Fulton County Grand Jury Indicts Nine, Including Delta, Fayette & Wauseon Residents

On Oct. 19, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-TYLOR W. ARNOLD, age 36, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on six counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. On or about April 1, 2023, through June 6, 2026, he allegedly did abandon or fail to provide support as established by a court order to the victim, whom, by court order or decree, he was legally obligated to support. 26CR130.

-LOGAN X. JARAMILLO, age 19, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance and one count of Misdemeanor Theft. On or about Sept. 30, he allegedly stole two firearms and coins and cash from the victims. 26CR127.

-ROBERT J. STEWART, age 63, of Fayette, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Assault, one count of Aggravated Menacing, one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer and one count of Resisting Arrest.

On or about Sept. 29, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to the victim, a peace officer, while in the performance of the officer’s official duties; he allegedly did knowingly cause the victim to believe that he would cause serious physical harm to the victim or the victim’s property; he allegedly did fail to comply with a lawful order or direction of a police officer invested with authority to direct, control or regulate traffic; and he allegedly did recklessly or by force resist or interfere with a lawful arrest of himself. 26CR128.

-KAYLEE D. GOODLOCK, age 26, of Delta, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about Feb. 22 through Sept. 26, she allegedly stole various items of store merchandise from the victim. 26CR129.

-JAALIN A. STEIGALL, age 19, of Toledo, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about Oct. 8, he allegedly did fail to appear as required, after having been released on his own recognizance in connection with a felony charge. 26CR132.

-HOWARD R. MARCUM, age 55, of Delta, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence, one count of Disrupting Public Services and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability.

On or about Sept. 24, he allegedly did, by threat of force, knowingly cause a family or household member to believe that he would cause imminent physical harm to the family or household member; he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member; he allegedly did purposely, by any means or knowingly by damaging or tampering with any property, attempt to substantially impair the ability of law enforcement officers to respond to an emergency or to protect and preserve any person or property from serious physical harm; and he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance when he had a drug dependency, was in danger of drug dependence or had chronic alcoholism. 26CR126.

-JEREMY L. WHITE JR., age 23, of Wauseon, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about Sept. 23, he allegedly did by force, stealth or deception trespass in a permanent or temporary habitation of any person when any person other than an accomplice of the offender was present or likely to be present. 26CR125.

-LAURIE M. WOODARD, age 37, of Fayette, Ohio, was indicted on one count of Theft of Drugs. On or about Oct. 1, she allegedly stole hydrocodone from the victim. 26CR131.

-OMARIAN A. HUNT, age 24, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, was indicted on one count of Forgery, one count of Grand Theft and one count of Organized Theft of Retail Property. On or about Aug. 13, he allegedly, with purpose to defraud or knowing that he was facilitating a fraud on the victim, did utter or possess with purpose to utter a cashier’s check payable to the victim that defendant Omarian Hunt knew to have been forged; he allegedly stole a 2026 black utility vehicle, a 2026 black two-axle utility trailer and an Ohio temporary tag; and he allegedly did knowingly act as an agent of an enterprise to steal retail property with a retail value of $7,500 or more from a retail establishment, manufacturer, distributor or cargo transportation unit as part of an organized plan to commit theft. 26CR133.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.