Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Two Counts Of Gross Sexual Imposition In Defiance County

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending criminal matters:

JURY TRIAL:

Joshua S. Gawain-age 48-Was found Guilty by a Jury of Two Counts of Gross Sexual Imposition-F3’s, the Court thereafter ordered a PSI and continued the matter for Sentencing on 12/8/26 @ 10:30 a.m. According to Murray, on March 15, 2025, at his residence on Taylor St., in Sherwood, Gawain had sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of thirteen.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS WERE BROUGHT BEFORE THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON FELONY MATTERS:

Virginia E. Jordan-age 41-Not Guilty pleas, $25,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, pre-trial 11/12/26 @ 1 p.m.

Wesley C. Brown-age 47-Not Guilty pleas, $500,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO and No Contact Orders, pre-trial 11/5/26 @ 1:15 p.m.

Logan R. Hasch-age 27-Not Guilty pleas, OR bond, pre-trial 11/12/26 @ 1 p.m.

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY ENTERED GUILTY OR NO CONTEST PLEAS IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Ashley P. Harter-age 38-Guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5, PSI ordered, bond modified to $10,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, sentencing 12/8/26 @ 9:30 a.m.

PLEA/SENTENCING:

Justin J. Maldonado-age 32-Guilty plea to Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance-F4 and sentenced to 11 months at ODRC to be served consecutively to term imposed in Case Nos. 26 CR 16205 and 24 CR 15380 for a total aggregate term of 39 months at ODRC, jail credit for 29 days, costs. (On September 3, 2026, Maldonado failed to appear for a Dispositional Hearing, at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court, in connection with a Motion to Revoke his Community Control, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.)

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN SENTENCED IN THE DEFIANCE COUNTY COMMON PLEAS COURT:

Marcus A. Fuller-age 47-Sentenced for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them-M1 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs-F5 to 2 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS, in lieu of 177 days at CCNO – defendant may attend and complete the Driver’s Intervention Program w/in the next 4 months, pay $565 fine, operator’s license suspended for 1 year beginning 1/30/26, no bars/alcohol, not use/possess/consume cannabis products, costs. (On January 30, 2026, on US 24, in Defiance, Fuller operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, and then, during a traffic stop, he was found to be in possession of Cocaine.)