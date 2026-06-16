Fulton County Grand Jury Indicts Nine On Charges Including Assault, Strangulation, & Theft

On June 15, 2026, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

— AMANDA L. GRUBBS, age 40, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Felonious Assault. On or about May 27, 2026, she allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member by means of a deadly weapon. 26CR74.

— ASHLEY J. KELLERMAN, age 36, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Defrauding Creditors. On or about May 18, 2026, she allegedly, with purpose to defraud one or more of the person’s creditors, did remove, conceal, destroy, encumber, convey, or otherwise deal with the person’s property and the value of the property involved was seven thousand five hundred dollars or more and was less than one hundred fifty thousand dollars. 26CR71.

— DUSTIN J. BRENNAN, age 41, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Complicity in the Commission of Defrauding Creditors and one count of Aggravated Menacing. On or about May 18, 2026, he allegedly did act with the kind of culpability required for the commission of an offense and did purposely aid or abet another in committing the offense of Defrauding Creditors; and he allegedly did knowingly cause Victim to believe that he would cause serious physical harm to the person or property of Victim. 26CR72.

— JAMES R. BEASLEY, age 47, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, two counts of Strangulation, and one count of Disrupting Public Services. On or about June 1, 2026, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, then he allegedly created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation, and finally he allegedly damaged or tampered with property impairing the ability of law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue personnel, emergency medical services personnel, or emergency facility personnel to respond and preserve another or property from serious physical harm. 26CR76.

— GARY M. PIXLEY, age 45, of Metamora, OH, was indicted on one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Criminal Mischief, and one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about June 6, 2026, he allegedly entered or remained on the land or premises of another, he allegedly moved, defaced, damaged, destroyed, or otherwise improperly tampered with the property of another, and then he allegedly operated a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop. 26CR79.

— RYAN M. LILLY, age 46, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Strangulation. On or about June 7, 2026, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he allegedly caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. 26CR78.

— BRIAN M. LILLY, age 46, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Strangulation. On or about June 7, 2026, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he allegedly caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. 26CR77.

— BRIAN M. WINDLE, age 29, of Oregon, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering with Records. On or about November 26, 2025, he allegedly did, knowing he had no privilege to do so, and with purpose to defraud or knowing he was facilitating a fraud, falsify, destroy, remove, conceal, alter, deface, or mutilate a Notice of Duties to Register as an Arson Offender, and the Notice was kept by or belonged to a local, state, or federal governmental entity. 26CR81.

— OVIDIU C. DUMITRESCU, age 46, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about May 18, 2026, he allegedly did receive, retain, or dispose of an East dump trailer, the property of Victim, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the property had been obtained through commission of a theft offense, and the value of the property involved was seven thousand five hundred dollars or more and was less than one hundred fifty thousand dollars. 26CR80.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.