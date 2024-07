The Fulton County Humane Society is on a mission to find the individual responsible for abandoning dogs this morning on County Road T in the Fayette area.

Witnesses observed a White Chrysler 300 leaving the scene.

Initially, six puppies were discovered, with the mother and an additional puppy brought to the Humane Society at 2:30.

The organization is urging the public to share and provide any relevant information.

Those with details are encouraged to send a private message or call 419-403-0933.