Fulton County Jury Finds Devon Harris Guilty On Three Counts Including Involuntary Manslaughter

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Fulton County jury has found Devon Harris guilty on three of the five counts brought against him.

According to court documents, the court case began on April 1st and ended with a jury verdict on April 11th.

A unanimous verdict of not guilty was given by jury members for Count III (Felonious Assault), and Count V (Murder).

A guilty verdict was handed down by members of the jury on Count I (Endangering Children), Count II (Endangering Children), and Count IV (Involuntary Manslaughter).

The court accepted the verdict of the jury, and the defendant was referred to the Adult Probation Department for a pre-sentence investigation and report. Harris will be held without bail and was conveyed to the custody of the Sheriff of Fulton County.

As previously reported by The Village Reporter, Harris was originally wanted by the Wauseon Police Department back on August 2nd, 2022. On August 8th, 2022, Harris turned himself into police and was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Harris was wanted after police had responded to assist rescue as they were helping a child who was reportedly having seizures.

According to police at the time, the child was transported to the Fulton County Health Center before later being transferred by air ambulance to ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

It was determined that the child’s injuries were life-threatening and were the result of trauma from physical abuse.

On Thursday, August 4th, the police department was notified that the female child had died as a result of her injuries. The next day an arrest warrant was issued for Harris for Felonious Assault and Murder.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.