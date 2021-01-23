Fulton County OSU Extension Office To Offer Money Management Workshop

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Positive money management practices and savings strategies can make the difference between a financial crisis and long-term financial security.

Ohio State University Extension Family and Consumer Sciences’ money management workshops empower participants with the knowledge, skills, and tools to create their own financial future.

Financial health is an important part of our overall health and wellness, and learning to keep track of your finances is an excellent place to start. OSU Extension Fulton County will offer Money 101 in a virtual workshop beginning in February.

Money 101 is a four-part financial series that focuses on setting goals, tracking spending, setting up a budget, and working towards improving your credit.

If you are ready to focus on being smart with your money then this class can help! No matter what your income is, having a plan can help you reduce debt and increase savings.

This FREE Basic Money Management class will be offered on Wednesday afternoons from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, February 3, 17, March 3, and 17, 2021. While the class is free, you must register to participate: https://go.osu.edu/money101winter

For more information, please contact the Fulton County Extension Office at 419-337-9210 or email rupp.26@osu.edu.