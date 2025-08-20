Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office Issues Clarification After Grand Jury Indictment Error

WAUSEON, OH – The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a formal correction following the misidentification of an individual in its August 18, 2025, grand jury press release.

On August 20, 2025, The Village Reporter was contacted by community members expressing concern over confusion involving two individuals named Benjamin Kessler, both residents of Fulton County.

The original press release had incorrectly identified one of them. In response, The Village Reporter reached out to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office by phone and email to request clarification.

Shortly thereafter, Prosecuting Attorney T. Luke Jones issued an official statement confirming that the indictment in question had named the wrong Benjamin Kessler.

The indictment has since been dismissed. The Prosecutor’s Office further clarified that Benjamin Kessler, 42, of Wauseon, OH, is not the subject of any criminal investigation.

In correspondence with The Village Reporter, Prosecuting Attorney Jones stated, “We have filed a complete dismissal of the indictment and will seek a new indictment containing the correct information.”